Titans Signing WR Tyler Boyd

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans are signing veteran WR Tyler Boyd to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million.

Boyd has been the best available receiver for some time now and indications were that he would likely sign soon after the draft.

The Titans and Chargers showed interest in Boyd, but it looks like he preferred to be reunited with Brian Callahan in Tennessee.

Considering the price, this could be a bargain signing for Tennessee.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and is testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

