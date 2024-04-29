Dolphins Pick Up Fifth-Year Options On WR Jaylen Waddle & LB Jaelan Phillips

The Dolphins announced on Monday that they have exercised the fifth-year options on LB Jaelan Phillips and WR Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle’s fifth-year option is worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season, while Phillips’ fifth-year option is worth $13.25 million.
Waddle, 25, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as the fifth-year option.
In 2023, Waddle appeared in 14 games and recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards (14.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Phillips, 24, was a one-year starter at Miami and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. The Dolphins drafted Phillips with pick No. 18 overall in the 2021 draft.
He is in the final year of his four-year, $14,018,203 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $7,555,057 signing bonus and a fifth-year option.
In 2023, Phillips appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception and two pass defenses.
