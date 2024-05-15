Panthers Waive RB Spencer Brown From IR With Injury Settlement

Per the wire, the Panthers have waived RB Spencer Brown from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Alabama Birmingham back in 2021 before catching on with the Panthers. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before re-signing to the practice squad.

Brown signed a futures deal with the team in January of 2022, 2023, and 2024. He has been on and off the practice squad in Carolina over the past three seasons.

He has yet to appear in a regular season game in the NFL.