Giants Sign Sixth-Round LB Darius Muasau

The New York Giants announced they signed sixth-round LB Darius Muasau to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

He’s the fourth Giants draft pick to ink their rookie contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Malik Nabers WR Signed 2 Tyler Nubin S 3 Andru Phillips CB Signed 4 Theo Johnson TE 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed 6 Darius Muasau LB Signed

Muasau, 23, was a two-year starter at UCLA after transferring from Hawaii as a junior. He earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Muasau appeared in 63 games and recorded 440 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 17 pass defenses.