Chiefs Sign Five Draft Picks From 2024 Class

The Kansas City Chiefs signed five of their draft picks today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The list includes fourth-round TE Jared Wiley, fourth-round DB Jaden Hicks, fifth-round C Hunter Nourzad, sixth-round DB Kamal Hadden and seventh-round G C.J. Hanson.

Here’s where the Chiefs stand so far with signing their 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Xavier Worthy WR 2 Kingsley Suamataia OT 4 Jared Wiley TE Signed 4 Jaden Hicks S Signed 5 Hunter Nourzad C Signed 6 Kamal Hadden CB Signed 7 C.J. Hanson G Signed

Wiley, 23, transferred from Texas to TCU after one year as the starter and was named All-Big 12 in each of his final two seasons, including honorable mention in 2022 and first-team in 2023.

The Chiefs selected Wiley with the No. 131 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.708 million including a $688,620 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Wiley caught 90 passes for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 career games.

Hicks, 21, was a two-year starter at Washington State who earned freshman All-American honors and was an honorable mention All-PAC 12 selection in 2023. He skipped his remaining eligibility and declared for the draft.

The Chiefs selected Hicks with the No. 133 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4.548 million including a $528,708 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Hicks appeared in 26 games with 23 starts and recorded 155 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 13 pass deflections.