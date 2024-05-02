Saints Decline Fifth-Year Option For DE Payton Turner

The New Orleans Saints officially declined DE Payton Turner‘s fifth-year option on Thursday.

Picking up the option would have cost New Orleans $13.387 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season. He missed most of last season on injured reserve.

Turner, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,524,737 contract. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Turner appeared in two games and recorded one tackle.