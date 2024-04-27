Jaguars Picking Up Fifth-Year Options On QB Trevor Lawrence & RB Travis Etienne

According to John Oehser, Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says the team will pick up the fifth-year options on QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne.

It was obvious that Jacksonville would pick up Lawrence’s option and both parties are still looking for a long-term deal which both Baalke and HC Doug Pederson have discussed.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions to go along with 334 yards rushing and four touchdowns.