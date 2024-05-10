NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, A.J. Brown, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones noted how important it is to get an extension done with QB Dak Prescott, and he has faith that Prescott can win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

“Absolutely. I mean, I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship. He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team. He keeps everybody motivated in the offseason,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens that sometimes that old oblong football doesn’t bounce your way. And we’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason.”

“But we’ve won 12 games three years in a row. I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period. And we’re hanging around the rim. We’ve just gotta go up there and grab it, to use a basketball term, and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim. We just got to get the job done.”

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown regrets responding when asked if he wanted to be a part of the team last year and believes his contract extension proves his loyalty.

“At the time, I felt like that was right,” Brown said, via PFT. “But looking back on it, it’s something I learned from. I’m learning to let people just have their opinions and just keep on pushing. I’m human. That’s something I can’t control. I can’t control when somebody talks about me or comes up with these things. It’s something that I learned from and I’m moving forward.”

Giants

Regarding the possibility of the Giants trading up from No. 6 for the Patriots’ No. 3 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who points out New England was not selling the third pick at a reasonable price.

“(The Patriots) were not selling, or they were selling at a premium no one was willing to pay,” another exec said. “So do you draft arguably the best run-after-catch player in the draft, or do you take the fourth quarterback and roll the dice? They must feel pretty good about where Daniel is health-wise (after ACL surgery).”

Another executive thinks New York did well staying put and getting good players.

“They just sat there and took good players,” another executive said. “They got better. I thought taking (Andru) Phillips where they got him was early, but it was a reflection of the depth in this draft. You’d like (safety Tyler Nubin) to be faster, but he’s got size, he’s strong, he’s tough, instinctive, can play around the line of scrimmage and has good ball skills to make plays in coverage.”