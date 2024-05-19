NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson said first-round QB Jayden Daniels is the quarterback he wanted the team to draft.

“He’s great,” Dotson said, via Around The NFL. “I don’t know if I can say this, but that’s the quarterback that I wanted. But yeah, I was happy when we drafted him, I’m really looking forward to building a relationship with him, furthering our relationship, as I’ve known him in the past, but he’s been good so far. He’s only been here a couple days now, but he has big things coming for him.”

Dotson added that he wasn’t happy with his performance last season and has put in extra time this offseason to get himself back to where he wants to be.

“Yeah, I wasn’t a fan of my season last year, so I went really hard at it this offseason, making sure that I’m better than I was last year, a lot better, because I have really high expectations for myself and I hold myself to a very high standard,” Dotson said. “So, I’ve been at it since about February, so I’m really excited, I come in every day and just try to put the work in so that I can reap the benefits.”

Cowboys

Cowboys’ executive Will McClay said recently draft picks like DT Mazi Smith, TE Luke Schoonmaker, LB DeMarvion Overshown and DE Viliami Fehoko must “make a jump” with their development in 2024.

“Those guys have to make a jump for us to succeed, and they’ve been in the system for a year. Now, we’ve got a little different defensive scheme, but they’ve been around here. They’ve been a part of the process,” McClay said, via Michael Gehlken.

McClay reiterated they need those players to make an impact going forward for them to live up to their cap figures.

“When you draft players, those players don’t always immediately step in and fill that role. But when you’re drafting a player, you’re drafting him for the four to five years of their contract, and you’re trying to get a return on investment. We need those guys to take a jump now based on the cap and the way things are. And they just have to step up. At the end of the day, that’s exactly what it is.”

McClay mentioned they’ll continue evaluating the market but need those specific players to replace veterans they lost.

“We’ll continue to try and fill holes and add players as we go through this process. But guys that have to step up, it’s their time now. We’ve lost a number of really quality vets that have been on our roster, that have been with us for a while. These young guys need to step up. There’s no other way about it.”

Giants

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says a few scouts had late-first-round grades on Giants third-round CB Andru Phillips .

. According to Fowler, Phillips drew rave reviews from multiple teams for his “ability to see the game and grasp defensive concepts.”

Fowler reports that the Giants had their sights on USC RB Marshawn Lloyd but didn’t have a pick between 71 and 107 to get him.

but didn’t have a pick between 71 and 107 to get him. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, former G Chris Snee is returning to the Giants as a scout.