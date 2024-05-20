NFC Notes: Jake Ferguson, Bobby Wagner, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

New Commanders LB Bobby Wagner mentioned he nearly signed with Dallas in each of the last two seasons with Cowboys former DC Dan Quinn, but they couldn’t make it work until this year in Washington.

“I had a ton of respect for him from afar,” Wagner said, via the Up & Adams Show. “We actually tried to make it happen a couple of times, but it just didn’t work out structurally from a contract perspective. But we finally got it right. Him as a person, him as a leader has always been amazing.”

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson established himself as the team’s clear starter in 2023 after breaking out and making the Pro Bowl. Ferguson feels he can be even better and former Dallas TE Jason Witten agrees.

“To me, I think I’m not even scratching my surface,” Ferguson said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “There’s so many things that I want to get better at and I know I can get better at. We watch film every day of different games, even the practices we’re doing now and I’m like, ‘OK, I can get a lot better still.'”

“I think he can do it all,” Witten said of Ferguson. “He’s a willing blocker. He can bend. … Looks like he’s smart. He’s got great chemistry with Dak. Good charisma. He can run. He understands separation. So I think now seeing himself do it, here’s where the growth comes.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Kellen Moore said he will put his fingerprints on the offense but will still emphasize the things they do well.

“I think everyone’s got their different flavor from a systematic approach,” Moore said, via PFT. “Our real focus here, as we’ve gone through this process, is we’ve got a lot of good going on. We can’t lose the good in the reps that [quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] and [wide receiver] A.J. [Brown] have developed and [tight end] Dallas [Goedert] has developed and this offensive line has developed. How can we build off of those things and really connect the whole thing. That’s been a really fun process. There will be tweaks. There will be changes. Everything is constantly evolving. That’s part of this whole off-season program.”

Eagles ST coordinator Michael Clay was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)