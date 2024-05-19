AFC Notes: Quentin Johnston, Brock Bowers, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers receiver room will look different after losing both WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the offseason. Los Angeles GM Joe Hortiz believes former first-round WR Quentin Johnston is ready to step into a big role.

“Quentin was a player we liked in Baltimore as well last year — a player that I liked,” Hortiz said, via the Up & Adams show. “He can do some rare things for a player his size. (Coach) Jim (Harbaugh) was on the other sideline in one of his better games (in college), and so we’ve all seen it. We believe in it. He’s a great kid, he’s a great worker. Everyone here has a high opinion of him. I believe he’s really going to launch. I really do. His skill set is great. We’re gonna work with him, make him better and better.”

“It’s up to Quentin what he becomes. We’re going to push him and work with him and develop him. I’m not going to anoint Quentin as anything. Quentin is going to develop and show what he is to the league and everyone out there, but I believe his work ethic and his talent, he’s got a high ceiling, for sure.”

Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an anonymous AFC defensive coach who had high praise of Chiefs’ fourth-round S Jaden Hicks.

“Wired right, works hard, very good communicator on the field, confident and assertive for a rookie with a nice physical skill set,” the coach said.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce made sure to give first-round TE Brock Bowers a call after drafting him.

“I said ‘Damn, this is going to be a great combination. Two young studs to grow up together within our organization that can help us win a lot of games.'” (Vic Tafur)