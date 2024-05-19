NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Cowboys, Packers, Rams

Cowboys

After losing RB Tony Pollard in the offseason, the Cowboys signed RB Ezekiel Elliott to fill a need at a relatively low price. Elliott talked about what it means to make his return to where his career began.

“I’m here to chase a dream,” Elliott said, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com. “It was just important to get back here. And finish what I started.”

Packers

Green Bay selected safeties Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo in the draft to revamp the room entirely. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst feels all three fit his ideal build and playstyle for what he was looking for in the secondary.

“They’re all very aggressive, downhill players that will hit you. That’s certainly something we were looking for,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s YouTube. “They are very versatile in different ways, and I think they will all have an opportunity to help us in more than one way.”

Ra ms

Rams WR Cooper Kupp remains confident in his playing ability after dealing with injuries over the last two seasons.

“I don’t know if I would be still playing if I didn’t think that that was still who I was. That is who I believe myself to be… I am counting on myself to get there for my teammates, they’re counting on me to be there on Sundays,” Kupp said. “And I believe that the work that I do, the things that how I prepare, all that stuff’s going to be there to be the productive player that I know that I am. And I look forward to being able to get out there this year and play some good football.”

Rams GM Les Snead said Kupp is walking into the 2024 season with a chip on his shoulder after how things went last year.

“Last year really bothered Cooper,” Snead said. “That’s just who he is. And he didn’t enjoy life last year. Probably almost to a fault. There’s only one detriment. He may overtrain trying to get back, but he’s definitely working hard. And I would bet on Cooper getting back and being healthy. And I know he really wants to. It’s those type of competitors, they almost feel guilty for not being 100 percent, but that’s life in a tough sport.”

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson said he elected to re-sign with Los Angeles because he could have a “bigger role” early in the season.

“So I feel like … early in the season, I could come up and [have] a bigger role,” Robinson said.