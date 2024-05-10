NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is looking forward to ramping up rookie QB Caleb Williams intake of knowledge and gushed over the natural tools that he had.

“He’s got special instincts, awareness, especially in the pocket to manipulate the pocket, get in and out of the pocket, spatial, a feel for space is special. That’s his special sauce. Then once we kind of speed things up and start to identify different coverages … there’s an adjustment to an NFL offense that he’s got to go through as well. We’re really excited to work with the tools he has,” Poles said, via Bears Wire.

MarShawn Lloyd

Green Bay added third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd in the draft after replacing RB Aaron Jones with RB Josh Jacobs in free agency. Packers OC Adam Stenavich spoke on how impressed he was with the rookie during their short minicamp.

“I liked his speed. I liked his speed a lot. He had some good runs where you saw his burst. He’s got good vision. I’m really excited about that out of the backfield,” Stenavich said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire.

“I would like to get him out there as much as possible. He’s got a skill set that’s different than A.J. as far as his speed. He’s not quite the bruiser, but he’s got a different skill set. It’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and see what he can do. I think he’ll add a good explosive element to the offense.”

Packers

When asked to identify the Packers’ No. 1 receiver, WRs coach Ryan Mahaffey said their players complement each other and they can use a lot of different combinations: “All those guys complement each other well. We have a lot of guys who you can put out there at different positions and have success. They all support one another, encourage one another, so I think they really work together as a unit.” (Rob Demovsky)

Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans still sees potential in RB AJ Dillon as a runner and receiver: "If you put his best plays on film together, this guy has the makings of a stud, both with his receiving and running." (Ryan Wood)

Sirmans believes Dillon can pick up where he left off at the end of last season: "I think if you look at the way he played toward the end of the season, I think that's the guy you're going to get. A guy who plays with that kind of urgency, that kind of attitude." (Wood)

As for Packers’ new RB Josh Jacobs, Sirmans said the recently signed running back is coming to Green Bay with something to prove: “I think he’s coming in with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder because we all have something to prove. I think he wants to prove we made the right decision in investing in him.” (Wood)

As for Packers QB coach Tom Clements deciding to continue his career, he said he's taking things on a "year to year" basis: "I'm at the point where it's year to year. The way we ended (the season), it really wasn't that tough of a process to decide to come back." (Wood)