Steelers Sign Third-Round LB Payton Wilson

The Steelers announced on Saturday that they have signed third-round linebacker Payton Wilson to a rookie contract.

Wilson, 23, won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Butkus Award in 2023 as both the best defensive player in college football and the best linebacker. He was also a Unanimous All-American selection and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Steelers selected Wilson with the second of their two third-round picks in the 2024 draft.

Wilson is projected to sign a four-year, $5,563,373 contract that includes the same $866,089 signing bonus and will carry the same $1,011,522 cap figure for the 2024 season as the 97th pick.

He played for five seasons at NC State and recorded 402 tackles, 15 sacks, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.