Bills Sign LB Joe Andreessen

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve signed LB Joe Andreessen to a contract following the team’s rookie minicamp.

A WNY native and @UBFootball product. We’ve signed LB Joe Andreessen to a contract: https://t.co/sWwhxmwSkw pic.twitter.com/rgQPLeAkCy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2024

Andreessen began his college career at Bryant University where he played five seasons. He graduated from Bryant and transferred to Buffalo for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Andreessen appeared in 12 games and recorded 90 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.