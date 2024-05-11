Falcons Signing DB Dane Cruikshank & DL Bradlee Anae

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are signing veteran DB Dane Cruikshank and DL Bradlee Anae to contracts after their tryouts on Friday.

Cruikshank, 29, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract but he was released coming out of the preseason. He then briefly returned for a second stint with the Titans practice squad in 2023 and was activated for two games.

In 2023, Cruikshank appeared in two games for the Titans but did not record any statistics.

Anae, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when Dallas waived him.

He re-signed with the Cowboys practice squad but was signed away by the Jets to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Jets waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Anae appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.