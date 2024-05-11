AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Raheem Mostert, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

2024 seventh-round OL Travis Clayton was drafted out of England and has never played an organized game of American football. Clayton spoke about fulfilling his dream and the growing international talent for American football.

“I always had the dream of playing in the NFL, so for me to get my name called out was just the main goal, that was exactly what I wanted,” Clayton said, via Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ.

“I think it just shows there is talent out there all over the world, not just England/UK, and the NFL has grown massively . . . just basically shows that if you’ve done previous sports and you can bring those skills together, you can come play in the NFL. It’s possible.”

Dolphins

Following a season where RB Raheem Mostert led the NFL in rushing touchdowns, the Dolphins added fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright to the room with Mostert and RB De’Von Achane. Mostert touched on his excitement to have Wright and what he can bring to the talented group.

“Yeah, my reaction at the time, I was just like, ‘Yeah, whatever, it is what it is,'” Mostert said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com “It’s the same typical thing, the draft drama pretty much all the time regardless of the position. But no, I’m honestly excited to have Jaylen come in. It’s another Jaylen coming in on the mix on the team. Just excited to have him here and try to coach him up, try to help him out within this offense and let’s see what we can do.”

“I mean, the more the merrier. That’s what I would say. Especially in this offense. We can utilize a lot of different attributes and speed is definitely an attribute that we like to maximize to the most of our abilities. So to be able to have another guy come into the mix and bring his attributes and his contributions into the offense and his speed is definitely going to be very beneficial on our part.”

Patriots

Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon was limited to four games in 2023 due to a torn biceps and says he has no time to waste when the 2024 season begins.

“I’m out for a vendetta,” Judon said on The Money Down podcast. “I’ve got shit to prove, and I’ve got stuff I want to get done in my career. Personally, I’m on all B.S. all year. I’m about to turn the dial back.”

“I know it’s not going to be the same, and we’re not going to be the same Patriots,” Judon added on the team’s changes. “It’s going to look different. It’s going to feel different. But we’re not laying down for nobody. We’re not trying to rebuild. It’s not a post-apocalypse. We just got a new coach, and [Belichick] was there for a long time and he was a great coach. He was great for the organization. He did everything in his power to win championships. But now it’s Mayo time to do the exact same thing.”

Another Patriots player looking to return healthy is CB Christian Gonzalez who is entering his second season recovering from a torn shoulder labrum: “That’s in the past. I’m ready for right now, and happy to be back in the building and around the guys.” (Andrew Callahan)