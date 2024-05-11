Steelers Sign Third-Round WR Roman Wilson & Sixth-Round DB Ryan Watts

The Steelers have signed third-round WR Roman Wilson to a rookie contract, according to Brooke Pryor. The team also signed sixth-round DB Ryan Watts to his rookie deal.

Wilson, 22, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023. The Steelers selected him with the No. 84 pick in the third round of the 2024 draft.

He is Projected to sign a four-year, $5,708,213 contract that includes a $971,427 signing bonus and will carry a $1,037,857 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos WR Marvin Mims.

During his college career, Wilson appeared in 46 games and recorded 107 receptions for 1,707 yards (16.0 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.