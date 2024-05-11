Panthers Waive Three UDFAs

According to Kassidy Hill, the Panthers have waived three undrafted free agents and have chosen not to sign four players who were trying out for the team.

The players being waived are as follows:

DE Darius Hodges DB Deshawn Gaddie TE Kevin Foelsch

The team is also opting not to sign the following tryout players to a contract:

K Rory Beggan QB Sean Chambers G Greg Anderson G Justin Shaffer

Hodges, 24, went undrafted in the 2024 draft after playing four seasons at Tulane University.

In four seasons with the Green Wave, Hodges appeared in 44 games and recorded 117 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.