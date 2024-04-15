BREAKING: Eagles Extending WR DeVonta Smith For Three Years, $75M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing WR DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million extension.

This is on top of exercising his fifth-year option for the 2025 season, which the team confirmed in its announcement of the extension.

Happy Monday Eagles fans ‼️ We've exercised the fifth-year option on WR @DeVontaSmith_6 and have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension through 2028.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1w6VEnIKKV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2024

The deal includes $51 million guaranteed, per Rapoport. Smith’s fifth-year option is worth $15.591 million guaranteed for the 2025 season and he is now under contract through 2028.

In terms of average annual salary, the $25 million a year matches Eagles WR A.J. Brown and makes Smith one of the NFL’s highest-paid wideouts.

Reports last week had indicated this deal was in the works and could be done soon.

The Eagles have been busy with extensions this offseason, locking up G Landon Dickerson as he entered the final year of his rookie contract and extending LT Jordan Mailata last week.

Smith, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a senior and became the first receiver since Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Eagles took Smith with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $20,141,390 rookie contract that included a $12,008,284 signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Smith in 2024 worth $15.591 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 81 receptions on 112 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns.