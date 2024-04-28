AFC Notes: Chris Grier, Drake Maye, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins grabbed DE Chop Robinson at pick No. 21 on Thursday but they weren’t trying to be done there. Miami GM Chris Grier went through how he tried to get back in the first round to get another top player on their board.

“We were sitting there, there were a couple of players at the end we were excited for, so we were active even trying to get back in to get another one here in the late first,” Grier said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire.

Grier was asked specifically about signing free agents like WR Odell Beckham Jr. , G Dalton Risner, and WR Tyler Boyd : “We’re always looking to have the most competitive roster we can. We will keep looking post draft and talking to people and see what happens.” (Barry Jackson)

Dolphins UDFA OL Andrew Meyer signed for $90,000 guaranteed, including a $15,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

signed for $90,000 guaranteed, including a $15,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Dolphins OL Bayron Matos, an international player from the Dominican Republic who has only played basketball, signed an undrafted deal that includes $247,500 guaranteed, including a $22,500 signing bonus and $225,000 of his base salary. (Wilson)

Jets

Jets UDFA DE Eric Watts signed for $245,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

signed for $245,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Jets UDFA DE Braiden McGregor signed for $220,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed for $220,000 guaranteed, including a $20,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Jets UDFA DT Leonard Taylor signed for $110,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed for $110,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Jets UDFA LB Jimmy Ciarlo signed for $110,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed for $110,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Jets UDFA CB Shemar Bartholomew signed for $105,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

signed for $105,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson) Jets UDFA CB Al Blades Jr. signed for $100,000 guaranteed, including a $10,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)

Patriots

The Patriots ended up taking QB Drake Maye with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft despite plenty of rumors suggesting they should move down to help improve their lackluster roster. Maye commented on the roster and felt people aren’t giving them enough credit, specifically on defense.

“I think they’re wrong. I think, you know, they had that defense last year, held a lot of teams to low points,” Maye said, via NBC Sports Boston. “You know, looking forward to helping any way in the offense, offensively. Looking forward to being there, Coach (Jerod) Mayo in his first year, congrats to him. I think anybody that’s saying that, hopefully, you’ll find out come this season. Just gonna work hard with the guys, and hopefully prove them wrong.”

Maye after the draft: “One thing I’m looking forward to showing the Patriots organization is that I love football. I don’t do anything else besides winning and hate losing. Me and my brothers did that growing up. Anything keeping score, we didn’t want to lose and have the bragging rights. I’m looking forward to showing that. I think that fits right in, in this organization.” (Mark Daniels)