Jets Sign First-Round OT Olu Fashanu

The Jets have signed first-round OT Olu Fashanu to a rookie contract, per Field Yates.

Fashanu, 21, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned several honors last season, including a Consensus All-American selection, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten. The Jets selected him with the No.11 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 11 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $20,076,301 contract that includes an $11,420,946 signing bonus and will carry a $3,650,236 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Cam Robinson.

During his college career, Fashanu appeared in 29 games and started 21 times at left tackle.