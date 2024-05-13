Jets Make Four Roster Moves

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Jets waived RB Jacques Patrick and DE Marquiss Spencer on Monday.

To take their place, the team signed WR Hamze El-Zayat and RB Markese Stepp.

Patrick, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was on and off of their roster before having brief stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

Patrick returned to the Bengals in 2022, but was among the team’s roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He had a stint in the XFL for the 2023 spring season before landing with the Broncos in May. Denver cut him after just a month, however, and he caught on with the Titans during training camp.

Patrick signed on with the Jets this offseason.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 12 yards on two carries.