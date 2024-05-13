Patriots Sign Four Players, Release RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

The Patriots announced the signing of four undrafted rookie free agents on Monday and the release of veteran RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn following the conclusion of their rookie minicamp.

The rookie players signing with New England are as follows:

RB Terrell Jennings G Ryan Johnson LB Jay Person DE Jotham Russell

The Patriots will receive a roster exemption for Russell as an International Pathway Program player from Australia.

Vaughn, 26, was a two-year starter at Illinois before transferring to Vanderbilt as a junior. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 76 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Vaughn was in the final year of a four-year, $4,755,996 rookie contract that included a $1,018,907 signing bonus when the Buccaneers waived him. He signed on with the Patriots soon after on a futures deal.

In 2023, Vaughn appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 42 yards on 24 carries to go along with two receptions for two yards.