NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, MarShawn Lloyd, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus named first-round QB Caleb Williams the starter ahead of rookie minicamp and discussed what he hopes Williams will achieve before training camp.

“No conversation,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He’s the starter.”

“Full understanding of the concepts: run, pass, checks and his fundamentals. The fundamentals that we have in place for him, which, he’s really good fundamentally, but we have some things we want him to work on and improve as well.”

Bears OC Shane Waldron talked about what stands out with Williams: “His arm talent and his ability to put the ball where it needs to be. That’s evident from Day 1.” (Kevin Fishbain)

Packers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says the Packers at No. 25 overall were among the teams that had Alabama CB Terrion Arnold on their board and Green Bay was believed to have had him rated highly. The Lions, of course, were able to trade up from No. 29 overall to No. 24 to get Arnold.

Fowler mentions that the Packers see "Aaron Jones in USC back MarShawn Lloyd."

While the Packers do have veteran RBs Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon in the backfield, Fowler expects Lloyd to be mixed into the rotation quickly in Green Bay.

Fowler adds that Lloyd, himself, doesn't think he'll be a "stash-and-learn" option for the Packers based on his conversations with the team.

Vikings

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mesah reflected on the offseason so far as the Vikings have undergone significant changes. From negotiations with QB Kirk Cousins to trading up for QB J.J. McCarthy, Adofo-Mensah has been busy the last few months.

“I know we’ve worked to that moment,” Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “Everything my mom ever told me was about, ‘Put everything you can into it, and the process will take care of itself,’ and I know we did. We left everything on the field. We looked under every rock. I mean, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more tired, maybe, outside of the birth my child.”

“But I’m so proud of the group and what we’ve put into it, the smiles on their faces, the names on these sheets. The things that get to go up on the depth chart right now are the results of the hard work, and everybody in this organization should be proud of what they did. I can tell you that I believe we met the moment from a process standpoint. Results are what they are, and we will be judged by them. But from an effort, from a planning, from an executing-a-vision standpoint, I do believe we did.”