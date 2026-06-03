Packers EDGE Micah Parsons To Begin 2026 Season On PUP List

Packers EDGE Micah Parsons confirmed on Wednesday that he will begin the 2026 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, per Ian Rapoport.

Parsons mentioned that he has four months left in his recovery from his torn ACL, which puts him on track for an October return. He added that he also underwent a meniscus procedure, and that they have a “strict nine-month rule” for players who suffered more damage than an ACL tear, per Rob Demovsky.

Starting the season on the PUP list means Parsons will miss at least the first four games of the season. This tracks with reports from March indicating Parsons could miss the first three to four games as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Parsons, 26, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

The Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks before the 2025 season. Green Bay instantly handed Parsons a four-year, $186 million extension, keeping him under team control through 2029.

In 2025, Parsons appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection.