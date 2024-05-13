Jets Tried To Hire Over OC Nathaniel Hackett This Offseason

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets made a legitimate effort to try and hire over OC Nathaniel Hackett this offseason.

Hughes says the hope was to hire someone who would have a title greater than offensive coordinator and essentially take over running the offense from Hackett.

There were reports that the Jets were looking to make a significant addition to their offensive coaching staff earlier this offseason, but nothing ever materialized.

Hughes notes the Jets would not have made that kind of effort if there weren’t internal concerns about Hackett. He adds for now it feels as if the team is banking on the return of QB Aaron Rodgers solving issues with the play calling.

Rodgers is extremely close with Hackett and the Jets hiring Hackett last year was a major component in their pursuit of the veteran quarterback. It also likely helped Hackett’s job security as the 2023 season spiraled.

However, Hackett’s results as a play-caller without Rodgers at quarterback have been poor for the most part throughout his career.

Hackett, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos. He was fired before the end of the season and joined the Jets as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023 under Hackett, the Jets were No. 31 in total offense, No. 29 in points per game, No. 30 in passing yards per game and No. 23 in rushing yards per game.