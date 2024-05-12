AFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Broncos and another team made trade inquiries to the Bears at No. 9 overall, but it’s unclear which player Denver was targeting in a potential move or if there was even genuine interest.

One team source told Fowler Denver was always interested in Bo Nix at No. 12: “[He was] our guy the whole way.”

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the following are invited to Broncos rookie minicamp tryouts: QB John Matocha, S Jayden Goodwin, OLB Tony Pierce, G Oliver Jervis and DE Joe Golden

, S , OLB , G and DE According to Chris Tomasson, Broncos third-round OLB Jonah Elliss will not have his contract signed by rookie minicamp but will participate with an injury protection agreement. He is fully cleared for action after having shoulder surgery.

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos plan to sign UDFA DB Quinton Newsome on Sunday or Monday.

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was excited to take all nine of their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and feel they all improved the team.

“The opportunity to take the players we took, each time we were just excited to take every one of them,” Hortiz said, via ChargersWire. “I really believe we made our team better.”

Hortiz said the team’s scouts prove their worth on their mid-round selections.

“That’s where the scouts and coaches really do their work,” Hortiz said. “Everyone has their mock drafts on the first and second and third rounds. And honestly, you could pick 36 or 37 players on Day 1 and you’ll get 32 of them right. But Day 3 is when the information is not as readily available and that’s where you trust your scouts. Our scouts did a great job knowing the players and identifying the ones that can help us.”

Hortiz praised all nine of their draft picks and thinks they are all “high-character” players.

“These players fit the Chargers profile, and we really believe all nine of these guys do,” Hortiz said. “You want high-character players, you want highly competitive players, passionate players, intelligent, durable, tough. Guys that care about each other. And I can really say that about every one of them. We had the blue star that we brought with us here … we drafted three of them. We don’t got a bunch of them, each scout gets one. They put it on a guy and we were able to take three of them. Frankly, all nine of these players can be blue star-type players, but we’re limited in the number we can give out so you pick one, put it on. That’s a real positive thing for us.”

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Raiders explored trading up for QB Jayden Daniels, but the Commanders weren’t budging with the No. 2 overall pick.

As for Michael Penix Jr., Fowler writes that Las Vegas was interested in him but was unlikely to trade up for him. He notes the Raiders would've considered Penix at No. 13 or in a trade-back scenario, but ultimately did not want to reach for any players.

A team source expressed to Fowler that they were ecstatic to land TE Brock Bowers at No. 13: "We ended up with one of the best weapons in the draft. Extremely versatile player graded high by everyone."

Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly views Bowers as a "playmaker" who can move around in an offense: "[His] position is tight end but we saw him as a playmaker. He is going to be a fun piece to have. We'll see what defenses deploy against him when he is on the field." (Vic Tafur)

Kelly has no issues continuing as assistant GM after the organization elected to hire Tom Telesco: "I was able to check my ego, and put the team first…Tom is easy to talk to…my job is to help Tom." (Paul Gutierrez)

Per Neil Stratton, the Raiders have moved on from Director of Scout Development Keith Kidd.