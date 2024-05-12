AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jets

In video from the Jets’ draft room, Jets GM Joe Douglas described the Falcons were interested in trading for their No. 10 overall pick after drafting QB Michael Penix Jr.

“They are definitely picking,” Douglas said. “And they want to come back up. So they want 8 and 10.”

However, New York wound up trading down just one pick with the Vikings to preserve their chance at drafting first-round LT Olu Fashanu.

“Minnesota still wants to come up to 10. We can get something for nothing,” Douglas said.

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo discussed how both rookie WRs Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk will fit into the offense.

“[Polk is] one of those guys that isn’t afraid to do the dirty work. Sometimes you need those receivers to come in there and kind of dig out support, and he does that at a very high level,” Mayo said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s one of those guys, smooth route-runner, has good hands, can do a lot of different things, and he’s smart. And that’s one thing that we covet around here. When switching gears to Baker, Mayo said, “When you talk about Javon, the run after catch. This guy is aggressive, and I would say Baker is all ball. He’s all ball, which I can appreciate. And you can see the passion come through when you watch him on film.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Patriots were interested in taking WR Xavier Legette at No. 34 overall or possibly trading up for him but the Panthers attained him by moving up to No. 32.