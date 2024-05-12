AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes there are some interesting options at guard for the Dolphins available in free agency, like Dalton Risner, Greg Van Roten and Phil Haynes, but none that are clearly better than who they have on the roster right now.
- Jackson mentions safety and nickel corner as other potential problem areas the Dolphins could be interested in addressing. Former Broncos S Justin Simmons remains unsigned.
- Jackson lists some potential veterans who could be on the roster bubble, including LB Channing Tindall, LB Duke Riley, RB Salvon Ahmed, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DL Jonathan Harris, and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. All would represent potential cap savings if cut after June 1 and aren’t guaranteed roles.
- However, Jackson adds he would expect Wilson to be safe given the different dynamic he adds to the running back room.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins invited UDFA CB Marquis Wilson to rookie minicamp.
Jets
In video from the Jets’ draft room, Jets GM Joe Douglas described the Falcons were interested in trading for their No. 10 overall pick after drafting QB Michael Penix Jr.
“They are definitely picking,” Douglas said. “And they want to come back up. So they want 8 and 10.”
However, New York wound up trading down just one pick with the Vikings to preserve their chance at drafting first-round LT Olu Fashanu.
“Minnesota still wants to come up to 10. We can get something for nothing,” Douglas said.
Patriots
Patriots HC Jerod Mayo discussed how both rookie WRs Javon Baker and Ja’Lynn Polk will fit into the offense.
“[Polk is] one of those guys that isn’t afraid to do the dirty work. Sometimes you need those receivers to come in there and kind of dig out support, and he does that at a very high level,” Mayo said, via Patriots Wire. “He’s one of those guys, smooth route-runner, has good hands, can do a lot of different things, and he’s smart. And that’s one thing that we covet around here. When switching gears to Baker, Mayo said, “When you talk about Javon, the run after catch. This guy is aggressive, and I would say Baker is all ball. He’s all ball, which I can appreciate. And you can see the passion come through when you watch him on film.”
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Patriots were interested in taking WR Xavier Legette at No. 34 overall or possibly trading up for him but the Panthers attained him by moving up to No. 32.
