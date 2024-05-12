NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Darius Robinson, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Jeremy Fowler reports multiple teams had interest in acquiring 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk , but they believed San Francisco wanted a first-round pick in exchange for him, which was too much to give up.

to the Eagles in 2022 for the No. 18 overall pick and signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension. In the end, Fowler notes acquiring Aiyuk would’ve required a new contract in addition to a “premium pick.”

An NFC personnel evaluator thinks the 49ers “reached” to take WR Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall: “He can be a nice No. 2 or No. 3 receiver, a good player, but that was a bit of a reach, in my opinion.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis recalled first-round DE Darius Robinson quickly bringing up the topic of hand placement right after being drafted.

“The guy is on the draft stage talking about his hand placement,” Rallis said, via Zach Gershman of the team’s site. “I mean, I think that says enough, like who talks about hand placement right when they get drafted? Most guys (it’s), ‘Hey, I’m coming to this city, excited to help them win.’ This guy is talking about his hand placement. I think that says it right there of how detailed he is.”

Rallis said they’ll have Robinson do “a lot of different things” during their rookie minicamp, but the plan ultimately comes down to DL coach Derrick LeBlanc.

“He’ll have to do a lot of different things along with those other defensive lineman,” Rallis said. “Rookie minicamp specifically, we’re taking baby steps. That’ll be up to Derrick, what he wants to install initially and where he wants to work on the field, but over the course of the offseason he’s going to have to do a lot of different things.”

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort pointed out their defensive line depth was tested last season and was glad to add players to the group.

“We can never have enough big guys, whether that’s on the offensive or defensive line,” Ossenfort said. “I think last year our depth got tested, so we were able to add some pieces that we (knew) were going to help us in free agency and then (we added) another piece in the draft here.”

Seahawks

Seahawks first-round DT Byron Murphy II says his killer instincts on the field are a direct result of those who have always doubted him and continue to do so.

“My dog mentality, it comes from having doubters,” Murphy said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been doubted all my life. I feel like that’s what started the dog mentality. My mentality when I’m out there on the field is to kill. I don’t care who’s in front of me or what they say about you. I believe you have to show yourself. Also part of my mindset is you won’t stop me. You have to show me that you can stop me. Even if you know what I’m doing on this play, you still have to show me because I’m coming. And I’m coming hard every play.”