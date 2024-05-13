NFL Transactions: Monday 5/13

Bears
- Bears signed WR John Jackson, DB Leon Jones, DT Dashaun Mallory, DB Paul Moala, WR Freddie Swainand TE Tommy Sweeney
- Bears signed fourth-round P Tory Taylor
Bengals
- Bengals signed sixth-round DE Cedric Johnson
Bills
- Bills signed LB Joe Andreessen
Broncos
- Broncos signed first-round QB Bo Nix
- Broncos waived P Nik Constantinou and WR Lincoln Victor
- Broncos signed WR Phillip Dorsett and DB Quinton Newsome
Browns
- Browns signed Jacob Simon
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed seventh-round TE Devin Culp
- Buccaneers waived G Logan Stenberg and DB Quandre Mosely
- Buccaneers signed DB Andrew Hayes and RB Ramon Jefferson
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed third-round TE Tip Reiman
- Cardinals signed WR Zay Jones
Chargers
- Chargers signed LB Bud Dupree
Chiefs
- Chiefs released DT Matt Dickerson
- Chiefs signed LB Cole Christiansen
Colts
- Colts signed third-round Matt Goncalves and fourth-round C Tanor Bortolini
Eagles
- Eagles signed third-round LB Jaylx Hunt, fourth-round RB Will Shipley and fifth-round WR Ainias Smith
- Eagles waived TE Noah Togiai
- Eagles signed DB Shon Stephens
Falcons
- Falcons signed second-round DL Ruke Orhorhoro
Falcons signed DE Bradlee Anae, DB Dane Cruikshank, WR Dylan Drummond and TE Ross Dwelley
Giants
- Giants RB Deon Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Giants waived DE Jeremiah Martin
- Giants signed DT Elijah Chatman
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed fourtt-round OT Javon Foster and fourth-round DT Jordan Jefferson
Jets
- Jets waived RB Jacques Patrick and DE Marquiss Spencer
- Jets signed WR Hamze El-Zayat and RB Markese Stepp
Lions
- Lions signed WR Kaden Davis and TE Parker Hesse
Packers
- Packers placed OT Trente Jones on the retired list
Panthers
- Panthers RB Spencer Brown, G Ilm Manning and DE Raequan Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Panthers Waived DE Darius Hodges, DB Deshawn Gaddie, and TE Kevin Foelsch
- Panthers signed LB Cam Gill and DT TJ Smith
Patriots
- Patriots received a roster exemption for international LB Jotham Russell
- Patriots released RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
- Patriots signed RB Terrell Jennings, G Ryan Johnson, LB Jay Person and LB Jotham Russell
Raiders
- Raiders signed second-round G Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Raiders signed G Andrus Peat
Rams
- Rams signed second-round DT Braden Fiske, third-round RB Blake Corum, sixth-round DT Tyler Davis, sixth-round K Joshua Karty, sixth-round C Beaux Limmer, sixth-round WR Jordan Whittington and seventh-round OT KT Leveston
- Rams received a roster exemption for international DT David Olajiga
- Rams signed G Justin Dedich, DE Anthony Goodlow, TE Neal Johnson, WR J.J. Laap, DB Cam Lampkin, T Blake Larson, DT Tuli Letuligasenoa, DB Kenny Logan, DB Jaylen McCollough, LB Eli Neal, DT David Olajiga, LB Omar Speights, WR Drake Stoops, DB Josh Wallace, WR Sam Wiglusz and DB Charles Woods
Saints
- Saints waived DT John Penisini
- Saints signed C Lucas Patrick and DT Kendal Vickers
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Devin Richardson and DT Nathan Pickering
Steelers
- Steelers signed third-round WR Roman Wilson, third-round LB Payton Wilson and sixth-round DB Ryan Watts
- Stelers waived OT Kellen Diesch
- Steelers signed DB Anthony Averett
Titans
- Titans signed first-round OT JC Latham
- Titans signed TE Nick Vannett
- Titans waived DB Rob Gattison
Vikings
- Vikings received a roster exemption for international TE Sammis Reyes
- Vikings signed TE Sammis Reyes
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!