NFL Transactions: Monday 5/13

  • Browns signed Jacob Simon

  • Colts signed third-round Matt Goncalves and fourth-round C Tanor Bortolini

  • Giants RB Deon Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Giants waived DE Jeremiah Martin
  • Giants signed DT Elijah Chatman
  • Patriots received a roster exemption for international LB Jotham Russell
  • Patriots released RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  • Patriots signed RB Terrell Jennings, G Ryan Johnson, LB Jay Person and LB Jotham Russell

  • Seahawks signed LB Devin Richardson and DT Nathan Pickering

  • Vikings received a roster exemption for international TE Sammis Reyes
  • Vikings signed TE Sammis Reyes

