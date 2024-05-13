Jets Sign Fourth-Round RB Braelon Allen & Fifth-Round QB Jordan Travis

The New York Jets have officially signed fourth-round RB Braelon Allen, fifth-round QB Jordan Travis, fifth-round RB Isaiah Davis, fifth-round CB Qwan’tez Stiggers and seventh-round S Jaylen Key to rookie contracts on Monday, per Rich Cimini.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Jets’ 2024 draft class left:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Olu Fashanu OT 3 Malachi Corley WR 4 Braelon Allen RB Signed 5 Jordan Travis QB Signed 5 Isaiah Davis RB Signed 5 Qwan’tez Stiggers CB Signed 7 Jaylen Key S Signed

Allen, 20, is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was a three-time Second-team All-Big Ten from 2021 to 2023. The Jets used the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round on Allen.

Allen will sign a four-year contract worth around $4.5 million in total.

During his three seasons with the Badgers, Allen started 25 of 35 games and rushed 597 times for 3,494 yards (5.9 YPC) and 35 touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 275 yards.

Travis, 23, hails from West Palm Beach, Florida, and transferred to Florida State from Louisville. He won several awards including ACC Champion, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and ACC Player of the Year in 2023. He was also First-team All-ACC in 2023 and Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

In one season with the Cardinals and five with the Seminoles, Travis started 39 of his 49 games and threw for 8,693 yards. He completed 635 of his 1,023 passes (62.1 percent) with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Travis also rushed 416 times for 1,934 yards (4.6 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.