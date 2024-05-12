NFC Notes: Jonathan Allen, Drew Lock, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Eagles

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who points out the Eagles wanted to trade up for CB Quinyon Mitchell but wound up getting him anyways at No. 22.

“They wanted to trade up to select that guy (Mitchell) and had to sit, and he fell right to them,” one exec said.

Another executive expects DC Vic Fangio to use second-round CB Cooper DeJean as a safety and “big nickel” type of defensive back.

“Vic Fangio will use him (DeJean) as a safety, as a big nickel type,” an executive said. “You can look at him like Eddie Jackson, who Chicago took when Vic was there (fourth round in 2017). He was a corner they saw as a safety. Cooper might also have some Minkah Fitzpatrick-type traits. He has to be in a system that has multiplicity to maximize him.”

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers and Eagles discussed a pick swap where Carolina sent picks No. 39, No. 65 and a seventh for picks No. 50, No. 53 and a sixth.

Per Zach Berman, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they will play OL Mekhi Becton at tackle to start and “see what happens.”

Fangio spoke highly on Mitchell: "There's a lot to learn. But we think he's the right guy emotionally and mentally to do that, and hopefully he'll pay dividends quickly rather than later." (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen reiterated it’s their expectation for Daniel Jones to continue as the starting quarterback with Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito as his backups.

“Yeah, for me, I said it in January after the season. Expectation was Daniel would be our starter and we brought Drew Lock in to be his backup and Tommy [DeVito] has been the backup,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “So that’s where we are and that’s how we’ll move forward this season. Daniel is still under contract for three more years. As it sits today, that is where we are.”

As for whether New York spoke with the Patriots about trading up for the third pick, Schoen said he spoke to a lot of teams about potentially trading picks.

“We had a lot of conversations with a lot of teams,” Schoen said. “I’m not going to get into specifics. We had a really good player at six. That was a position that I think was a need that we needed to upgrade. I’m fired up about the kid.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said they always kept Jones informed of their plans and tries to be “transparent” with all of his players.

“There’s a human element, too. If you’re sitting in there and you’re in the receiver room and we draft Malik Nabers, there’s a human element to that, too,” Daboll said. “So I think you have to be transparent. There’s a draft every year. There’s free agency every year. We start out the meeting by any new players that are here that weren’t here last year, stand up, and any guys that were drafted by Joe and the staff, stand up. It’s different every year. The teams are different. It’s constructed different.