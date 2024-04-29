Saints Sign OL Shane Lemieux & Justin Herron

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are signing offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Justin Herron to contracts on Monday.

Lemieux tried out for the Saints today and it looks like things went well enough for him to secure an offer from the team.

Lemieux, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York.

In 2023, Lemieux appeared in four games for the Giants with one start.