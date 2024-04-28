NFC Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Marvin Harrison Jr., Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

The rumors of the 49ers trading WRs Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk this offseason heated up after the selection of WR Ricky Pearsall at pick No. 31. Although San Francisco GM John Lynch likes the room as it stands, he wouldn’t rule out a move.

“Never close the door on a trade. I mean, we’ll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands,” Lynch said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers wanted a mid-first-round pick forAiyuk but “it’s clear that any offers SF got [Thursday] were underwhelming.”

49ers UDFA WR Terique Owens ‘ deal included a $6,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ deal included a $6,500 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) 49ers UDFA DT Evan Anderson signed for $280,000 in guarantees, including a $30,000 signing bonus and $250,000 in salary guarantees. (Wilson)

Cardinals

Heading up to the draft, there were plenty of rumors suggesting a quarterback-needy team could look to offer a haul to get the Cardinals to trade down. Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort stated that no package would get them to move down and they were zeroed in on WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

“I think, really, we were prepared to pick and we were prepared to pick Marvin at four,” Ossenfort said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Really there was no trade that came that was going to get us off that pick. If somebody would’ve [come] and offered us something that would’ve been the best thing for the team, we certainly would’ve done it. Ultimately, we felt the best tonight about sticking with Marvin at number four.”

Rams

Leading up to the draft, there weren’t many reports about the Rams having interest in DE Jared Verse. Los Angeles ended up taking Verse at pick No. 19, and GM Les Snead stated they didn’t bring him in for a workout to hide their interest.

“No, we didn’t do any privates with him,” Snead said, via Brock Vierra of the Rams Wire. “He was one of those guys we tried to somewhat keep under the radar except a lot of mocks felt like we might go that way, go defense. We try to go stealth with it. But like Sean mentioned, he’s one of those players that from the vetting process, he was really one of – it’s all subjective, but one of our higher-rated guys in terms of intangibles off the field and also it transcends to when you rate some things that are not necessarily physical talent, but let’s call it competitiveness on the urgency on the field, he rated very, very high.”

“You can tell he cares about football, he has fun playing football, and oh, by the way, he’s pretty disruptive, violent. You think defense, the way he plays is next to the word in the dictionary.”