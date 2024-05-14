NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/14

  • Browns waived K Lucas Havrisik
  • Browns claimed OT Kellen Diesch off waivers from the Steelers.
  • Browns signed WR Jalen Camp

  • Cardinals signed second-round DB Max Melton and third-round Isaiah Adams

  • Chargers waived DE Brevin Allen
  • Chargers signed LB Chris Collins

  • Packers signed third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd, third-round LB Ty’Ron Hopper, fourth-round S Evan Williams, fifth-round C Jacob Monk, fifth-round S Kitan Oladapo and sixth-round OT Travis Glover

