NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/14

49ers
- 49ers waived DE Earnest Brown and C Corey Luciano
- 49ers signed DT Shakel Brown and OT Chris Hubbard
Bengals
- Bengals signed third-round WR Jermaine Burton and TE Erick All
Bills
- Bills signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Jonah Elliss
Browns
- Browns waived K Lucas Havrisik
- Browns claimed OT Kellen Diesch off waivers from the Steelers.
- Browns signed WR Jalen Camp
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed second-round DB Max Melton and third-round Isaiah Adams
Chargers
- Chargers waived DE Brevin Allen
- Chargers signed LB Chris Collins
Colts
- Colts signed fifth-round WR Anthony Gould
Commanders
- Commanders waived QB Jake Fromm
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed C Ireland Brown, DT Mario Kendricks and DB Jason Maitre
Jets
- Jets signed first-round OT Olu Fashanu, fourth-round RB Braelon Allen, fifth-round QB Jordan Travis, fifth-round DB Qwan’tez Stigger, fifth-round RB Isaiah Davis and seventh-round DB Jaylen Key
Packers
- Packers signed third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd, third-round LB Ty’Ron Hopper, fourth-round S Evan Williams, fifth-round C Jacob Monk, fifth-round S Kitan Oladapo and sixth-round OT Travis Glover
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Rashaad Penny
Ravens
- Ravens signed third-round LB Adisa Isaac, fourth-round WR Devontez Walker, fifth-round RB Rasheen Ali and sixth-round QB Devin Leary
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight, fourth-round TE AJ Barner, fifth-round DB Nehemiah Pritchett, sixth-round DB DJ James and sixth-round OT Sataoa Laumea
Titans
- Titans signed WR Tyler Boyd
Vikings
- Vikings released DB Joejuan Williams
- Vikings signed DT James Lynch
