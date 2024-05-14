NFC Notes: Arik Armstead, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers wanted DT Arik Armstead to take a pay cut leading to Armstead being released this offseason. San Francisco LB Fred Warner was shocked by the news and will have to adjust to not having Armstead up front for the first time in his career.

“Huge surprise,” Warner said Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone. “Ever since I’ve been here, we called him the blueprint for how to be a Niner. That was the longest-tenured Niner that’s been here and a guy that’s done it right through and through.”

Cardinals

When taking a look at the Cardinals following the 2024 NFL Draft, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an NFL personnel evaluator who is confident that second-round CB Max Melton will be a difference maker.

“He’ll be an X factor for them,” an NFL personnel evaluator said.

Rams

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites multiple scouts who had high praise of Rams’ first-round EDGE Jared Verse‘s strength and power.

“He’s a man-child,” an NFC scout said. “He wrecks the game.”

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Rams were looking to move up to get first-round DT Byron Murphy II: “Sources tell me that two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, attempted to move up and acquire Seattle’s selection. The Rams wanted Murphy. The Eagles were concerned they would lose out on cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.”