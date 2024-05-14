Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round LB Tyrice Knight

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight to his rookie contract.
The @Seahawks signed a sixth drafted rookie this afternoon. #GoHawks https://t.co/955vr9QDOV
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 14, 2024
That leaves just two more picks for the team to sign to wrap up the 2024 class.
Knight, 23, was a four-year starter at UTEP and earned All-CUSA honors three times, including honorable mention, second-team and first-team selections.
The Seahawks selected him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.792 million rookie contract that includes a $772,560 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career, Knight recorded 391 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and 17 pass deflections in 43 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!