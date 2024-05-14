Seahawks Sign Fourth-Round LB Tyrice Knight

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed fourth-round LB Tyrice Knight to his rookie contract.

That leaves just two more picks for the team to sign to wrap up the 2024 class.

Knight, 23, was a four-year starter at UTEP and earned All-CUSA honors three times, including honorable mention, second-team and first-team selections.

The Seahawks selected him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.792 million rookie contract that includes a $772,560 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Knight recorded 391 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two interceptions and 17 pass deflections in 43 games.