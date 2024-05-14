49ers Make Four Roster Moves

Per Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are signing OT Chris Hubbard and DL Shakel Brown and are waiving DL Earnest Brown and OL Corey Luciano.

Ian Rapoport reports it’s a one-year deal worth $1.375 million for Hubbard.

Hubbard has settled into a role as a backup swing tackle who can play both sides. He’ll help augment San Francisco’s depth at the position.

Hubbard, 33, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023.

In 2023, Hubbard played in nine games with nine starts for the Titans.

Brown, 25, went undrafted out of Troy back in 2023 before catching on with the Titans.

He was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury during the preseason and missed his rookie season.

Brown is yet to appear in an NFL game.