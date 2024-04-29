Falcons Pick Up TE Kyle Pitts’ Fifth-Year Option

Field Yates reports that the Falcons have exercised the fifth-year option on TE Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons will owe Pitts $10.878 fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Pitts, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC select as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 53 passes for 667 yards receiving and three touchdwons.