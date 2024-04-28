Market For WR Tyler Boyd Expected To Heat Up After Draft

Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan says former Bengals WR Tyler Boyd intends to wait until after the draft to sign with a team.

Caplan adds during free agency Boyd was seeking a deal worth at least $9 million a year. That price has almost assuredly come down some.

Mark Kaboly of the Athletic previously mentioned at least five other teams besides the Steelers showed preliminary interest in signing Boyd including the 49ers, Chargers, Chiefs, Dolphins and Lions. Some of those teams addressed the position in the draft.

Regarding Pittsburgh, Kaboly thinks the ship has probably sailed between the Steelers and Boyd, given the contract the veteran wideout was seeking.

Boyd, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.237 million contract and made a base salary of $980,769 for the 2019 season.

The Bengals re-signed Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension back in 2019. He played out the deal and is testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in 2024.

In 2023, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 67 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.