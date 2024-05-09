Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore Waiting For ‘Right Opportunity’

According to Josina Anderson, free-agent CB Stephon Gilmore told her he’s still focused on continuing his career and is waiting for the right opportunity.

“I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity,” Gilmore said. “I feel like it’s the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring. If you watch the tape, I feel like I played well the last two years, and literally almost played every snap last year. So I’m staying patient, while watching my son who’s a wide receiver and cornerback lock people up on the field with his defensive back skills too.”

Last week, it was reported there is no imminent return to the Cowboys for Gilmore. The Panthers have also reached out to Gilmore about a potential return as they are still looking for cornerback help. He’s from Rock Hill, South Carolina, and had a stint with the Panthers in 2021.

Gilmore, 33, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March.

In 2023, Gilmore appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 68 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass defenses.

