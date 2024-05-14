Bengals Sign Third-Round WR Jermaine Burton & Fourth-Round TE Erick All

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed third-round WR Jermaine Burton and fourth-round TE Erick All to their rookie contracts.

This puts the Bengals most of the way through signing their 2024 draft class.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Amarius Mims OT 2 Kris Jenkins DT 3 Jermaine Burton WR Signed 3 McKinnley Jackson DT Signed 4 Erick All TE Signed 5 Josh Newton CB Signed 6 Tanner McLachlan TE Signed 6 Cedric Johnson DE Signed 7 Daijahn Anthony S Signed 7 Matt Lee C Signed

Burton, 22, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He is projected to sign a four-year, $5,781,913 contract that includes a $1,025,027 signing bonus and will carry a $1,051,257 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to former NFL WR Kenny Stills.

In two seasons with the Bulldogs and two with the Crimson Tide, Burton started in 39 of his 50 games. He caught 123 passes for 2,376 yards (18 YPC) and 23 touchdowns.