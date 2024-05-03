AFC Notes: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Drake Maye, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets

The Jets exercised OL Alijah Vera-Tucker‘s fifth-year option for the 2025 season, and the additions at OT this offseason point to him starting at right guard. Vera-Tucker mentioned how it feels to have a solidified position after some uncertainty through his first seasons.

“It feels good, kind of comforting,” Vera-Tucker said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “Before we even step into camp, we know what the lineup’s going to be. It’s a good feeling. I have to make sure to perfect my technique and craft at that position. Obviously, there are some improvements to be made, and I plan on doing that each and every year. At the end of the day, I’m excited to be at one position and do my thing.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said his coaching legacy will be “defined by” QB Drake Maye and understands patience may not be allotted to him as a coach.

“Our legacy will be defined by and tied to the player who we draft at (No.) 3,” Mayo said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL.com. “I know I asked the fans for patience. But they won’t give me patience. I’m good with it. We’re ready for the challenge.”

Mayo could’ve seen New England trading back to acquire more picks in the 2024 NFL Draft under former HC Bill Belichick but felt they needed to add a “cornerstone” type player at No. 3 overall.

“With Bill, we probably would have traded back to get more picks. Our path for so long has been accumulating more picks because it was our process. And we still believe in that,” Mayo told me. “But we also believe when you’re at a position at No. 3, you have to get it right and get a cornerstone player. Like Bill, I believe in draft-and-develop long-term. It’s always good to have a quarterback on a rookie deal. At the same time, I don’t want to get into the game of, ‘I really like this guy, let me trade back 3 picks to pick something up.’ No, just take him. If we feel like he’s an impact player, then take him.”

Mayo said Maye shows a similar mentality to Tom Brady and Joe Burrow, in that he will continue playing at a high level despite taking shots from defenses.

“(UNC) also had some holes on offense, and the thing that most impressed me about him, he would get smashed and just get right back up. That’s the same trait you had in a guy like Tom Brady,” Mayo said. “Not saying that he’s Tom, but just that mentality. Same thing with Joe Burrow. Those guys just keep getting back up and continue to play at a high level, and that was the aha moment for me.”

Mayo hopes Maye can soak up some knowledge from veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

“To go back to Bill, I don’t think many rookies are ready to just jump in and play. At the end of the day, our philosophy is, the best players will play,” Mayo said. “Coming in as a rookie, hopefully he’s a sponge. A lot of good players in that locker room. Look, Jacoby understands, he’s a mentor. He’s very smart, has great leadership skills, and hopefully Drake can learn something from him, as well. I would say we’re going to compete all spring, we’re going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start.”

Ravens

The Ravens suffered a solid amount of roster turnover this season and will rely on some of their young players to make an impact from the jump. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta is thrilled for the chance they will get to perform on the big stage.

“Oh, there’s no question. Opportunity is what it’s all about. And so, we’ll have some opportunities, for sure,” DeCosta said, via Kevin Oestrieicher of the Ravens Wire. “There are going to be some spots that can be filled, and I think the burden is on me to find those players who can fill it, and fill it with winning football, and we’ve got the coaches and support staff to put them in position to succeed. But we’ve got to find the players that have the right makeup and the right ability to actually perform and do that.”