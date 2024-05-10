AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Terrion Arnold, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

After trading up to take first-round WR Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs are one of the first teams to start rookie minicamps. Worthy touched on learning HC Andy Reid’s offense and compared it to former HC Steve Sarksian’s offense.

“It’s been fun, learning the new offense and seeing how they run stuff, and just getting the flow of things,” Worthy said, via Logan Lazarczyk of the Chiefs Wire. “It reminds me a lot of Sark’s [Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian] playbook, a lot of similarities, just a lot of different names to it. It’s going to be fun to play in this offense.”

“[It is] just [about] establishing the playbook. Getting a firm understanding of the playbook so I know where to line up come training camp, so I’m already affiliated, know what I’m doing, know where I’m lining up, and know the plays I’m running.”

“I thought he did a nice job picking things up and working through — we asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there,” Reid added. “He was put in most of the primary spots, so it was good for him to be able to get in there and move around a little bit.”

Terrion Arnold

While first-round CB Terrion Arnold ended up with Detroit, he mentioned the Raiders were deciding between him and first-round TE Brock Bowers at pick No. 13.

“The Raiders coach, they called me after the draft, they were actually like, ‘We had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers and landed on him,'” Arnold said, via the Next Round podcast.

Raiders

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold said it was a coin flip between him and first-round TE Brock Bowers for the Raiders at pick No. 13. Las Vegas assistant GM Champ Kelly shot down that idea and shifted the focus to Bowers.

“I can’t confirm that at all,” Kelly said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Terrion is a good player. I’m excited to watch his career and watch him play. But we drafted Brock, and we’re excited to get him here. And I don’t think anyone else in our whole draft room felt any other way.”