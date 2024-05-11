AFC Notes: Tyler Boyd, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LG Quenton Nelson and WR Josh Downs are ready to have QB Anthony Richardson back after he suffered a shoulder injury in his rookie season, with Nelson noting that Richardson is everything the team wants in a quarterback.

“It’s great,’’ Nelson told Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “He’s everything you want in a quarterback. Seeing him work around the building and working in silence and then going out there and being a leader. He’s been very on the details, and he’s looking good.’’

“AR is excited, and I think we’re going to be explosive,’’ Downs added. “[He’s] joking around a lot, taking control of the team. He’s excited to be here. I’m really seeing him grow and mature. I’m getting closer to him each and every day; everybody is. I see a real competitor and a real gamer.’’

Texans

After former Texans DE J.J. Watt mentioned he would return if need be, Houston HC and Watt’s former teammate DeMeco Ryans is keeping the possibility open on their end.

“I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready,” Ryans said, via Cody Stoots. “I’ve got his number ready to go just in case we need him. I may need to make that call, so I’m happy that it’s open from him.”

Titans

The Titans added WR Tyler Boyd to the receiver room to bring a veteran with tremendous experience in the slot. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan spent five years with Boyd in Cincinnati and discussed what the team is getting with him.

“Most importantly I think he’s an awesome addition to the locker room. He’s a great human being, great worker, and everything about him is what we want to be about. So, to add him is an impactful add for us, and I’m excited about it,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

“I texted TB: I can’t wait to learn the offense from you,” QB Will Levis added. “It’s cool to watch the tape and all the cut-ups of him balling out, and making all these plays. And, on the teach tape, running these routes exactly like we’re telling everyone else to. That’s going to be some great insight to hear from a guy who has been in the offense and knows what it is like when the bullets are flying.”