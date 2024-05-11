AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said it took about a year for him to feel like his old self after tearing his ACL. He imagines his wrist injury will play out similarly.

“Fortunately, that coincides with the beginning of training camp start of the season,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “We’ll see where it’s at when the time comes. You never know, but right now we’re in a good spot.”

Burrow is happy where he is in the recovery and doesn’t expect limitations once the season starts.

“I think most of those points are behind us,” Burrow said. “We’re kind of at the end of the six to seven months that this is going to take, and so at this point, it’s just about getting ready to play football and it’ll continue to get better.”

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson had his 2023 season cut short due to injuries after finally putting together some good performances. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has high hopes for Watson and the offense in 2024 and believes that side of the ball will help them reach their goals.

“We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury,” Berry said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”

“I don’t think it’s uncommon for some transition or acclimation — that has to be in the realm of possibility. But we feel good about Deshaun, like the trajectory we have seen, and do think he will have a big year.”

Ravens

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN cites an AFC personnel executive who considers the Ravens taking CB Nate Wiggins at No. 30 as the “steal of the first round.”

“He’s smooth, and even though he’s thin, he plays big,” the personnel executive said. “That was the steal of the first round for me.”

An AFC scout called Wiggins the best cover corner in the draft, but isn’t as strong against the run.

“He’s terrible against the run, but if you’re asking him to cover, he’s the best in the class,” the scout said.