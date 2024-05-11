NFC Notes: Dallas Turner, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams was officially named the starter on Friday to begin rookie minicamp. Williams touched on stepping into a leadership role right away and how he’s approaching the team’s culture.

“To be a great leader, you’ve got to learn how to follow first,” Williams said, via the team’s YouTube. “So, right now I’m following all the vets, I’m following all the coaches. I’m listening — having both ears open and my mouth shut. Just kind of sitting back, listening. And when I get to the point of, when I learn everything, when I learn the ways of how we do it — the playbook, the culture, and what the offensive line, wide receivers are all doing, running backs, tight ends, and things like that, then you can start taking the lead. Then you can start taking the helm of all of it and take the next steps.”

“For right now, though, I’m listening more than I’m speaking and taking, and I’m taking it one step at a time, being in the moment.”

Lions

Lions rookie RB Sione Vaki knew that he would be playing running back over safety when Detroit drafted him after playing both positions at Utah during his college career.

“Yes, when I came in (on pre-draft visit), I met with the offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) as well as with the running backs coach (Scottie Montgomery), so I assumed that it was for the offensive side of the ball,” Vaki said, via Lions Wire.

Vaki also said that he’s well-versed in special teams and knows that he’ll begin to make his impact there immediately.

“Yeah, I was an R3 on kickoff,” Vaki stated proudly. “I was an edge on punt return. I also have some experience with returning kickoffs, as well as being in-depth for punt returns. So, I mean, I’m all about special teams. So, when it comes to that, that’s where I earned my stripes and that’s where I’ll kind of earn my stripes as well there, in Detroit.”

Vikings

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says that some people within the Jaguars were surprised that the Vikings wanted to trade up for EDGE Dallas Turner .

. In the end, the Vikings gave up No. 23, a fifth-round pick in 2024, as well as third- and fourth-rounders in 2025 for the right to select Turner.

An AFC executive speculates that Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may have changed his draft strategy this year: “I had to think twice because I had him pegged as a volume guy when it came to draft picks. It looks like he’s shifted his thinking to where, the reality is it’s hard to win without players you can build around.”