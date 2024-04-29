NFL Transactions: Monday 4/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

  • Signed OT Roy Mbaeteka
  • Received a roster exemption for international OT Roy Mbaeteka

Cardinals

  • Waived LS Matt Hembrough

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Waived DT Noah Elliss, WR Griffin Hebert, DB Tiawan Mullen, and C Lecitus Smith

Raiders

  • Waived DB Tyreque Jones

Saints

Titans

  • Received a roster exemption for international TE Thomas Odukoya

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply