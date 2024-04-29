NFL Transactions: Monday 4/29

Bills
- Signed WR Quintez Cephus
Browns
- Signed OT Roy Mbaeteka
- Received a roster exemption for international OT Roy Mbaeteka
Cardinals
- Waived LS Matt Hembrough
Cowboys
- Signed LB Damien Wilson
Eagles
- Waived DT Noah Elliss, WR Griffin Hebert, DB Tiawan Mullen, and C Lecitus Smith
Raiders
- Waived DB Tyreque Jones
Saints
- Placed OT James Hurst on the retired list
Titans
- Received a roster exemption for international TE Thomas Odukoya
