Eagles Waive Four Players

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived four players on Monday following this year’s NFL draft.
The full list includes:
- DT Noah Elliss
- WR Griffin Hebert
- DB Tiawan Mullen
- C Lecitus Smith
Elliss, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles, but was later waived coming out of the preseason with an injury settlement.
Elliss signed on the Eagles’ practice squad in October of last year and returned to Philadelphia on a futures contract this past January.
Elliss has yet to appear in an NFL game.
